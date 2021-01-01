From envirolite
EnviroLite 14 in. 150-Watt Equivalent White Integrated LED Square Ceiling Flush Mount
Advertisement
EnviroLite LED ceiling light fixtures are designed to enhance any area with a clean, fresh appearance. This commercial lighting fixture easily mounts flush with the ceiling and the white lens diffuses the LED light evenly. You won't see any dark spots or shadows. This flush mount uses a LED powered lighting engine instead of lamps to produce higher quality light for a fraction of the electricity, saving you money off your utility bill. This light fixture produces 1,800 Lumens (about the equivalent of two 75-Watt bulbs) using only 25-Watt. The LED lighting source is made to last for 45 years at 3 hours per day; there are no bulbs to replace ever. This ceiling fixture is ENERGY STAR listed and environmentally friendly.