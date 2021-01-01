From elegant designs

Elegant Designs 14-Bottle Oil Rubbed Bronze Metal Wine Rack | WR1000-ORB

$339.98
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Instead of displaying your variety of wine selections the old fashioned way, why not make the upgrade to this beautiful overhead metal wine rack? Equipped to hold a combination of 14 standard wine bottles and 16 stemmed wine glasses, it serves both a functional and style purpose for your space. This product comes with a total of 12 poles that are suited to adjust the height of the wine rack to adapt to both tall and low ceilings. Elegant Designs 14-Bottle Oil Rubbed Bronze Metal Wine Rack | WR1000-ORB

