From gtee 13 years of being awesome version 2021
13th Birthday Born 2008 13 Years 156 Months of Being Awesome Tote Bag
Advertisement
Retro sunset 70s 80s vintage 13th birthday party clothing for 13 year old boys and girls. Perfect classic vintage 13th bday party outfit 13 years, 156 months of being awesome for your son, daughter, niece, nephew and grandchild made / born in 2008. Classic 13th birthday party apparel for any boy and girl turning 13 years old. Great retro sunset vintage 70s 80s theme birthday costume for 13 year-old boys and girls. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.