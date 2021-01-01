From nearly natural
13in. Peony, Hydrangea and Dahlia Artificial Arrangement in Marble Finished Vase
Advertisement
Experience beauty all year long with this hand-crafted feminine Peony, Hydrangea, and Dahlia artificial arrangement. variegated flower buds pop from intricately detailed flowers in bloom, nestled in lifelike leaves from bending stems - creating a textured medley of foliage. Stemming 13” from an elegant marble vase, seek the attention of all who lay eyes on her. Shop with confidence knowing our collections... "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!" ; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry...Nature Overall Product Dimensions: H: 13 In. W: 12 In. D: 10 In. ; Vase Dimensions: H: 5 In. W: 5 In. D: 5 In. ; Measurements are taken from each furthest outstretched dimension. Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this arrangement can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the petals and stems to achieve desired fullness NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day. Recommended for indoor use only. Artificial arrangements are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance Mimics the natural beauty of flowers ; Soft romantic look ; Designed in a marble vase ; Maintenance-free