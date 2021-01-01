Jovani - 1355 Backless Glitter Stretch Sheath Cocktail Dress

Enter the party and do that walk of a sophisticated beauty in Jovani 1355 cocktail dress. Fashions a sleeveless and a jewel neckline this glitter knit dress has a fitted bodice and low-cut open back with fine straps on the side and begins a flirty mid-thigh sheath silhouette skirt. This Jovani creation is a brilliant look for anyone who wants to stand out at the party. Model is wearing Royal color. Style: jovani_1355 Details: Glitter stretch fabric Fitted Low cut open back Back zipper closure Length: Short Neckline: Jewel Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.