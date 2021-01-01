HomCom 1350W Garment Steamer

This 1350W Garment Steamer with ironing board set makes it quick and easy to remove tough wrinkles from clothes, linens, curtains, upholstery, and more. With 1350 watts of steaming power, this vertical heavy duty garment steamer can effectively deodorize fabrics as well as kill bugs and dust mites. It has 11 steam levels, making it suitable for all types of clothing. The removable 2-liter tank heats up in under 38 seconds and provides 55 minutes of stable steam. An ironing board is included for convenient portable travel ironing.