Crystorama Lighting Group 135 Calypso 3 Light 10" Wide Flush Mount Waterfall Ceiling Fixture with Blown Glass Drops Vibrant Gold Indoor Lighting

Crystorama Lighting Group 135 Calypso 3 Light 10" Wide Flush Mount Waterfall Ceiling Fixture with Blown Glass Drops The sparkle of blown glass, paired with the gleam of vibrant finish, gives this fixtures a modern elegance. The Calypso Collection is decorated with cascading crystal clear smooth glass balls and teardrops that really reflect the light.FeaturesManufactured from steelDecorated with clear blown glass crystal dropsRequires (3) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for dry locationsIncluded 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Width: 10"Product Weight: 10.0 lbsWire Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Vibrant Gold