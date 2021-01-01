Golden Lighting 1323-FM EBB Ella 2 Light 14-1/2" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Brushed Etruscan Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Golden Lighting 1323-FM EBB Ella 2 Light 14-1/2" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesBeauty, glamour and fantasy are the inspirations behind this enchanted collectionGolden Lighting's Ella collection lends charm and romance to a roomRiveting, multi-faceted clear crystal accents twinkle vivaciouslyHigh quality steel construction with crystal drapingRequires (2) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 14-1/2"Product Weight: 7.2 lbsCanopy Height: 1.125"Canopy Width: 12"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Flush Mount Brushed Etruscan Bronze