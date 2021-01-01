From trans globe lighting
Trans Globe Lighting 13215-1 Melon 3 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Antique White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Trans Globe Lighting 13215-1 Melon 3 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features:White Frosted glass dome shadeFrosted glass shades diffuse and soften lightingMade of metalDesigned to cast light in a downward directionEasy installationLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentHeight: 6" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedMaterial: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 3UL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120vWattage: 180Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 15" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Flush Mount Antique White