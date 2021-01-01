PrimaSleep 13 Inch Breathable Gel Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress, CertiPUR-US Certified, Green, Full

Primasleep uses hypoallergenic materials, in its constructions, perfect for eco-conscious shoppers who love a durable and natural mattress Certified flexible polyurethane foams meet CertiPUR-US program standards for content, emissions and durability Dura-pocket coil technology allows for added contour and pressure point relief on top of the long-lasting and comfortable sleep support it ensures High-density foam throughout the mattress adjusts to individual needs, while providing the stability to improve your quality of sleep Allow time up to 72 hours for the mattress to expand to its original shape upon unpackaging