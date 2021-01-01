Filament Design 13 in. 2-Light Natural Brass Caged Flush Mount

Pep up the lighting style in any room, especially smaller spaces, with this chic 2-light ceiling flush mount. Pairing a drum-shaped shade of white fabric with a natural brass finish and cage detailing creates an intriguing look that is sure to please for years to come. Great for contemporary, modern and transitional rooms. This ceiling light is 6 in. H and 13 in. W with a ceiling canopy that is 9.50 in. D and 0.75 in. H. This ceiling mount uses 2 medium size bulbs of up to 60-Watt each, is LED compatible and is dimmable.