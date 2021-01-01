From rubbermaid
Rubbermaid 13-Gallon White Plastic Trash Can with Lid | 170147
Waste can has an oversized button that allows the lid to spring open for easy disposal. LinerLock bag wires secure the trash bag to the rim of the can, preventing the bag from slipping into the can. LinerLock feature works with any style of tall kitchen wastebasket trash bags. The unique contemporary design completely hides the bag from view. Holds over 13 gallons of waste. Made in USA. Material: Plastic. Color: White. Dimensions (L x W x H): 16.25 x 11.5 x 23.25 inches. Rubbermaid 13-Gallon White Plastic Trash Can with Lid | 170147