Mattress Comfort 13 Fully Assembled Orthopedic Firm Mattress and 5-inch Semi Flex Box Spring with Frame, Full Size, Beverly Hills Collection

357 innerspring vertical and 13 ¾ SH Gauge unit and gauge border unit mattress reduces pressure points to help you fall asleep more quickly The right Top mattress with and 8 inch metal box Spring with frame is orthopedic medium plush but still has some give for your comfort and reduces Back pain by supporting every inch of your spine. Medium plush mattress for luxurious feel No assembly required, open the box and the mattress is ready to use They're manufactured in Brooklyn, new York and made with premium materials. Twin size: 75” x 39” x 17”, twin Extra Long Size: 80” x 39” x 17”, full size: 75” x 54” x 17”, full extra long Size: 80” x 54” x 17”, queen Size: 80” x 60” x 17”, king Size: 80” x 76” x 17”, California King: 84” x 72” x 17”