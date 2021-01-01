From kitchenaid
KitchenAid 13-cup Food Processor Plus with Dicing Kit
The changing of the leaves means the changing of the menu. Prep for your favorite fall recipes (soups, stews, and other comfort foods) with a KitchenAid food processor that slices, dices, chops, shreds, purees, and kneads. The ExactSlice lever lets you adjust your cuts from thin to thick, so you get the perfect slice every time. The oil drizzle hole makes it easy to add wet ingredients to the spacious (13 cup-capacity!) work bowl. And with top-rack dishwasher-safe parts and in-bowl storage, cleanup and put-away is as simple as one, two, three. Shred cabbage to make a yummy coleslaw. Dice tomatoes, onions, and peppers for your spicy chili recipe. Or cut potatoes with the French fry disc to make, well you know. Easy to use, easy to clean, easy to store -- this kitchen must-have does all the work so you don't have to. From KitchenAid.