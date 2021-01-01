12V 120W Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner Portable Wet Dry Use Handheld Duster 8000Pa 4000mAh Battery Life

Main Features:? Small and portable. Home/car dual-use. Dry wet amphibious & Strong suction. Strong suction, high efficiency dust vacuum. It can easily clean dust, debris, dog hair, cat hair and liquids, ect. Equipped with a filter washed repeatedly, it can be of a longer service life. Built-in large-capacity battery, USB charging, wireless dust collection, easy to use. SpecificationColor: BlackMaterial: ABSVoltage: 12VRated Power: 120WVacuum Degree: 8000PaRated Speed: 33000 (r/min)Charging Type: USBWorking Time: 30minNoise: =80dBBattery InformationBattery Type: Li-ion batteryBattery Capacity: 4000mAhDimensionPackage Weight: 0.51kg Product Size: 36.40 x 0.7 cm / 14.30 x 2.