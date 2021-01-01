12pc Porcelain Embossed Contempo Dinnerware Set - Tabletops Gallery

Tabletops Gallery's Embossed Dinnerware comes in a soft bone, off-white color with beautiful understated patterns that compliment and elevate any table setting. The subtle texture of the embossing enhances a design that was created to survive the test of time. Made of fine porcelain and fired in extremly high temperatures creating a Vitrified glass-like finish making them incredibly durable and perfect for everyday use. While dropping them onto a tile floor isn't rmended, this set can take the repeated dropping of heavy knifes or forks. In each box you'll find your set of desired beautiful 12 piece dinnerware which includes; 4- 10.5" Dinner Plates, 4- 8" Salad Plates, and 4- 6" Cereal Bowls. Pattern: Solid.