55" x 80" 12lbs Micro Plush Weighted Blanket with Removable Cover Red - Threshold

Give your favorite nook an extra cozy touch with the 55-Inch by 80-Inch Microplush Weighted Blanket with Removable Cover from Threshold™. The large weighted blanket gives you full coverage with a comfortable touch you'll greatly enjoy as it keeps you warm during the chilly months. Add it to your favorite chair or couch for instant comfort whenever you need it. Made with microplush, this blanket is super soft. When you're ready to clean it, simply slip off the cover and toss it in the wash. We're committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances. Size: 12lb. Color: Red. Pattern: Solid.