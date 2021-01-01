12ct Matte Vegas Gold Glittered Star Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments 5"

Gold Star Christmas Ornament Set Item #COP10310-12GLD 12-piece set Color: Vegas gold Features: These dazzling ornaments are faceted and have sparkling glitter between facets This special set will allow you to build your collection quickly and decorate with more possibilities Shatterproof ornaments combine the beauty and luster of real glass with the unbreakable practicality of plastic Stars are equipped with gold ornament caps and come ready-to-hang on gold cords Dimensions: 5"H x 5"W x .5"D Material(s): plastic/glitter Pack includes 12 of the item shown