Mohawk Home 12900-060096-EC Sahana 5' x 8' Geometric Contemporary Area Rug Striated Black Home Decor Rugs Area Rugs

Mohawk Home 12900-060096-EC Sahana 5' x 8' Geometric Contemporary Area Rug Modern x-shaped crosses add symmetrical style to Mohawk Home's sophisticated Sahana Area Rug, cast in striated shades of black. Fabulously finished with Mohawk Home's advanced print technology, the Sahana Area Rug in Gatsby Black features sumptuous softness, crisp color clarity and defined details. Crafted of premium Wear-Dated nylon yarn, this area rug is designed with dependable durability, superior stain resistance and an unbeatable resiliency against every day wear-and-tear. Even ideal for high traffic areas of the home, simply spot clean with a solution of mild detergent and water as needed.Features:Machine-woven synthetic materialVacuum friendlyWear-Dated stain resistantConstructed of recycled materialsSpecifications:Length: 60"Width: 96"Rug Shape: RectanglePile Height: 3/8"Product Weight: 15.53 lbs Area Rugs Striated Black