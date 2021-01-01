From maxim
Maxim 12753 Rondo 22" Drum Pendant with Crystal Accents and Fabric Shades Polished Nickel / White Fabric Shade Indoor Lighting Pendants
Maxim 12753 Rondo 22" Drum Pendant with Crystal Accents and Fabric Shades Cool, clean and contemporary are just a few words to describe the Rondo collection. Rectangular arms are bent to form graceful curves and are finished in Polished Nickel. The sharpness of the frame is softened with the use of round crystal glass balls. The White fabric shades are fit with white diffusers that evenly light the room.Product Features:Part of the Rondo CollectionFully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyDimmable fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesUL Listed for Dry LocationSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes white fabric shadeIncludes 36" of chain and 180" of wire for installationProduct Specifications:Height: 24" (measured from top of fixture to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 22.25" Maximum Height: 60" (including chain / cord / down rods)Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400Voltage: 120vProduct Variations:92750: 1 Light 8.5" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel / White Fabric Shade