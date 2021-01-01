From primavera couture
Primavera Couture - 1272 Petal Motif Illusion Sheath Gown
Treasure this promising night for the rest of your life as you dazzle him with this gorgeous Primavera 1272 creation. Sparkling with petal-like pattern in glistening beads and sequins this enthralling piece presents with a jewel illusion over a v-neckline paired with a v-semi-open back. Rendered with a loose blouson top the natural waist is sculpted with fine cinching. The sheath skirt shimmering wit isophistication as it cleaves sensually into a full-length flute. Be at your most fabulous as you inspire devotion in this Primavera masterpiece. Model is wearing the Rose Gold color. Style: primavera_1272 Details: Petal Beaded Details Sleeveless V-Cut Open Back Back Zipper Closure Blouson Style Top Sheer Yoke Full Length Hem Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath