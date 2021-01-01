Ambience 12433-0 1 Light 24.75" Height Table Lamp with Oatmeal Fabric Shade Walnut Lamps Table Lamps

From ambience
Ambience 12433-0 1 Light 24.75" Height Table Lamp with Oatmeal Fabric Shade Single Light 28.5" Height Table Lamp with Oatmeal Fabric Shade Features: Oatmeal fabric drum shade Designed to cast light both upwards and downwards California Title 20 Compliant Suitable for dry locations Lamping Technologies: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Specifications: Base Style: Pedestal Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Bulb Type: Compact Fluorescent Energy Star: No Height: 24.75" Location Rating: Dry Location Number of Bulbs: 1 Product Weight: 6 lbs Shade Height: 16" Shade Material: Fabric Shade Width: 10" Switch Type: On / Off Title 20 Compliant: Yes UL Rating: Dry Location Voltage: 120v Watt Replacement: 100 Wattage: 23 Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Title 20 is a California law intended to reduce energy consumption by regulating the types of bulb bases and bulbs being sold to California Residents. The fixture must either have a dedicated fluorescent socket, a GU24 Socket, or include a CFL bulb in the box. Ambience Lighting by Minka Lavery is a blending of portable table and floor lamps, and decorative mirrors that illustrate the concept of affordable fashion. Collections such as Walt Disney Signature, Jessica McClintock Home, and Hearst Castle, all inspire the evolution of contemporary style for the modern home and design consumer. Find the lamp or mirror accompaniment that will help define your personal decor. Walnut