Dainolite 123LEDF Single Light 53" Tall Integrated LED Gooseneck Floor Lamp Black Lamps Floor Lamps

Dainolite 123LEDF Single Light 53" Tall Integrated LED Gooseneck Floor Lamp FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a metal dome shadeIntegrated LED lightingDesigned for commercial or residential useOn / Off switchUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 53"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 5 lbsCord Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 5 wattsLumens: 400Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 30000 Black