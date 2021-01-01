From elegant lighting

1232D40MB-GT/RC 1232 Sydney Collection Chandelier L:40 In W:14In H:18In Lt:12 Matte Black Finish (Royal Cut

$1,220.00
In stock
Buy at appliancesconnection

Description

1232 Sydney Collection Chandelier L40 in W14in H18in Lt12 Matte Black Finish (Royal Cut Crystals)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com