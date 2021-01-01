Elk Lighting 12317/8 Transitions 8 Light 36" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Oil Rubbed Bronze / Aspen Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elk Lighting 12317/8 Transitions 8 Light 36" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Features(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 30"Minimum Height: 33"Maximum Hanging Height: 104"Width: 36"Depth: 36"Product Weight: 10 lbsChain Length: 72"Cord Length: 144"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze / Aspen