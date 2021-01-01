Elk Lighting 12165/8 Rosslyn 8 Light 40" Wide Billiard Chandelier Weathered Zinc / Matte Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elk Lighting 12165/8 Rosslyn 8 Light 40" Wide Billiard Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from crystal and metalComes with an open metalwork and clear crystal shadeRequires (8) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 24" downrodRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 40"Product Weight: 38.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 5"Canopy Width: 16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Weathered Zinc / Matte Silver