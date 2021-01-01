Elegant Lighting 1215G40 Madison 40" 6 Light Crystal Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elegant Lighting 1215G40 Madison 40" 6 Light Crystal Chandelier Madison features hand polished clear crystal faceted spheres that hang like gems from a forged iron grid pattern. The circle meets the square in an explosion of reflection.Features:Elegant patterned metal cut-out drum style shadeHand polished crystal spheresDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRecommended for use in dry locationsRequires (6) 40 watt incandescent candelabra (E12) base bulbDimensions:Height: 15"Width: 13"Wire Length: 144"Chain Length: 60"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Voltage: 110v, 125vWattage: 240Watts Per Bulb: 40 Polished Nickel