Elegant Lighting 1206TL15 Madison 3 Light 32" Tall Drum Accent Table Lamp with Crystal Drop Accents from the Urban Classic Collection Golden Iron

Elegant Lighting 1206TL15 Madison 3 Light 32" Tall Drum Accent Table Lamp with Crystal Drop Accents from the Urban Classic Collection Madison features hand polished clear crystal faceted spheres that hang like gems from a forged iron grid pattern. The circle meets the square in an explosion of reflection.Features:Elegant patterned metal cut-out drum style shadeRoyal cut faceted spheres in your choice of color options: clear, golden teak, or silver shadowDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRecommended for use in dry locationsRequires (3) 60 watt incandescent candelabra (E12) base bulbLED compatibleDimensions:Height: 32"Width: 15.5"Wire Length: 72"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Voltage: 110v, 125vWattage: 180Watts Per Bulb: 60 Accent Lamps Golden Iron