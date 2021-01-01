Elegant Lighting 1205W5 Olivia 5" Wide Single Light Wall Sconce from the Urban Classics Collection French Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting 1205W5 Olivia 5" Wide Single Light Wall Sconce from the Urban Classics Collection A profusion of multi-faceted crystals encircle this sparkling pendant. Metal rims have an antique brass finish.Features:The Urban Classic collection combines classic and contemporary elements with eye-catching resultsCoordinates with other products from the Olivia seriesThis light fixture includes Royal Cut crystal accents to catch and reflect light in beautiful waysSimple yet elegant design that complements any setting with a clean and stylish lookConstructed using only high quality materials to ensure your product is built to lastElegant Lighting products come with a one year limited warrantyLamping Technologies:Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Crystal Type: Royal CutDimmable: YesHeight: 15Material: BrassNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 4Reversible Mounting: NoUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 110, 125Wattage: 40Watts Per Bulb: 40Width: 5 French Gold