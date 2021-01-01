Elk Home 1201-026 Single Light 3" Wide Mini Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Home 1201-026 Single Light 3" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metal(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable 72" cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbFixture is not capable of being dimmedRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 5"Maximum Hanging Height: 77"Width: 3"Depth: 3"Product Weight: 0.6 lbsCord Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Chrome