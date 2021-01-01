From gibson home

Gibson Home 12-Piece Mid-century Decorated with Black Geometric Design on White Porcelain Dinnerware Set (Service for 4)

$23.75 on sale
($29.69 save 20%)
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The Gibson Home Modern Times 12-piece dinnerware set offers distinguished style for any table with a trendy geometric design set against an elegant white background. The durable fine ceramic makes this set a great choice for everyday dining. All items in the set are dishwasher and microwave safe, allowing them to be used in a variety of ways. The set has complete service for four and includes dinner plates, soup bowls and mugs. Bring durable style to your table today with the Gibson Home Modern Times 12-piece dinnerware set. Color: Decorated with Black Geometric Design on White.

