Gotham Steel 12” Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid – Hammered Copper Collection, Premium Aluminum Cookware with Stainless Steel Handles, Induction Plate for Even Heating, Dishwasher & Oven Safe

ELEGANT YET PRACTICAL – the Gotham Steel hammered collection is beautiful and makes a statement in every kitchen, yet nonstick, lightweight, scratch resistant and dishwasher safe! ULTRA NONSTICK – our award winning Ti-Cerama coating ensures the ultimate easy release -- everything just slides right off the pan, no need for oil or butter – ever 12” FRY PAN WITH LID – ready to use right out of the box, this 12” frying pan with lid needs no seasoning and is the ideal multipurpose skillet EVEN HEAT DISTRIBUTION - solid Aluminum construction ensures even heat distribution all around 10 YEAR – the Gotham Steel Cookware is built tough for years of use and backed by a 10 year limited SUPER DURABLE - scratch-resistant & metal utensil safe OVEN SAFE - up to 500° F, including the tempered glass lids INDUCTION CAPABLE – these pots and pans are suitable for all stovetops, including induction (the baking trays aren’t induction capable) DISHWASHER SAFE - makes for effortless clean up STAY COOL – stainless steel handles are cool to the touch, Weight: 4.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: E Mishan & Sons