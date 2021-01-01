CANYON HOME 12-Light Matte Black Chandelier Wagon Wheel Steel Frame

Right lighting can set the mood, create ambiance and inspire guests the moment they walk into a room or your home. When it's a CANYON HOME Tear Drop Chandelier that features a rustic, wood-patterned finish and supports up to twelve 25-Watt bulbs (not included). Providing the perfect balance of style, functionality and class, it looks great in almost any room or area of your home and is sure to set the right tone for your decorative style. Crafted with steel, this fixture blends function with style for a unique look that is sure to impress.