From nupla
Nupla 12 lbs. Double-Face Sledge Hammer with 36 in. Fiberglass Handle
Advertisement
Nupla has been an innovator for over 70 years in the development of fiberglass technologies and has earned the reputation as the industry standard for fiberglass striking, cutting, digging, and fire tools. Nupla handles are unaffected by sub zero temperatures, do not conduct heat or cold and are impervious to industrial chemicals. Nupla handles are also non-conductive and have a built in dielectric safety feature since Lifetime Nuplaglas is one of the finest insulators available. The 16 lb. Double-face Sledge Hammer has a drop forged, heat treated and tempered carbon steel sledge head with dual machined striking faces and chamfers. The 32 in. hammer handle is solid pultruded fiberglass made with thousands of fiberglass strands and a unique resin making it super strong and resistant to weather, chemicals and insects (unlike most wooden handles). Ergonomic non-slip grip reduces arm strain due to less squeeze and gripping effort required. The Sledge Hammer can be used for house and road construction, farming, landscaping, utilities, and any other heavy duty application requiring concerted use of force.