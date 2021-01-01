12 Inch GreenPan Marina Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan with Lid by World Market

Advertisement
Cookware -Our exclusive 12-inch frying pan features a brushed stainless steel body enhanced with GreenPan's Thermolon Minerals ceramic nonstick coating for superior scratch resistance. A high-performance, nontoxic frypan for everyday cooking, its excellent heat distribution requires less oil to brown foods to perfection. A heat-resistant glass lid and riveted handle extend the pan's versatility, allowing for high-temperature baking in the oven.