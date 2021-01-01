From rachael ray

Rachael Ray 12-Inch Get Cooking! Aluminum Nonstick Deep Skillet, Red

Description

For eye catching everyday cookware and enhanced nonstick performance, reach for the Rachael Ray Get Cooking. 12-Inch Aluminum Nonstick Covered Deep Skillet. Thicker aluminum construction brings ultra-even heating and browning to this versatile deep skillet that's ideal for one-pan meals. Whether you're pulling off Rach's Peppers-N-Potatoes Beef Skillet recipe or making a batch of her Risotto with Shrimp and Peas, the interiors are easy to clean, with Platinum Shield Technology nonstick reinforced to be 9 times harder than titanium for effortless food release of the stickiest recipes and durability that lasts and lasts. A colorful, double-riveted handle features a silicone sleeve over stainless steel for comfort and control that is oven safe to 350 F, so you can easily pull off great stove-to-oven recipes. A shatter resistant glass lid locks in heat and flavor, and upgrades like flared rims for easy pouring and an innovative anti-warp base bring greater versatility to Rachael's cookware than ever before. From preparing delish weekend brunches to making crowd-pleasing 30-minute weeknight meals, get convenience-driven cookware enhanced with superior Platinum Shield nonstick with the Rachael Ray Get Cooking. 12-Inch Aluminum Nonstick Covered Deep Skillet.

