From gowtun
GOWTUN 12-Inch Double Sided Foam Encased Double Pillow Top Medium Plush Innerspring Mattress, Queen
QUALITY YOU CAN FEEL:Only the best in raw materials are used to ensure durability and practicality. The high density foam used makes the mattress highly durable & long-lasting. The high number of coil counts gives the mattress the comfort level desired.DOUBLE PILLOW TOP PLUSH LAYER : The double pillow top provides superior softness and resiliency for unsurpassed comfort. The plush layer of the pillow top allows proper support for the spine while also contouring to the back, hips, and shoulders.FOAM ENCASED FOR SOLID SUPPORT: The foam encased edge support system in this spring air mattress is bordered with high density foam. With the foam encasement, the sleeping area is enlarged, as well as providing a solid sitting surface.INNERSPRING SUPPORT SYSTEM: The high quality steel coils used in this innerspring mattress incorporates the springs to absorb the weight of the body ,thus relieving pressure points to achieve comfort and orthopedic support.