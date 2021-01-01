ZINUS 12 Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress / Pressure Relieving / Bed-in-a-Box / CertiPUR-US Certified, King

CLOUDLIKE LUXURY - We’re not kidding - the feel of our Cloud mattress is just how we imagine it would feel to sleep on one; with cradling memory foam and plush microfiber, we’ve created a cloudlike, luxurious feel that hugs your curves like no other SUPPORTIVE FOAMS - 2 total inches plush microfiber and foam quilted top, 2 inches conforming memory foam, 3 inches soft comfort foam, and 5 inches durable, high density base support foam; ideal for side sleepers and petite to average-weight sleepers CERTIPUR US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content EXPERTLY PACKAGED - Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours Worry-free 10 year limited warranty included; twin mattress supports a maximum weight of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbs