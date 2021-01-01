Evolution’s Sleep Safe ZipCover mattress encasements feature Evolon fabric. Evolon is a soft, cotton like fabric with incredibly tiny pores (1 micron pore size). This tight micro filament is a breathable, non woven fabric that provides a protective barrier against bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens. Washing the encasement only makes it softer and will not remove its efficacy. Evolon fabric can withstand repeated washings up to 203 degrees Fahrenheit (95 degrees Celsius). Sleep-safe zip covers Evolution is a great complement to your high thread count sheets, offering peace of mind and a comfortable night's sleep. Out of the package, this product feels slightly stiff; however, after the very first wash, it becomes cottony and soft to the touch, yet maintains its durability. Encasing your mattress, pillows, and box springs in an allergen proof, impenetrable encasement is the simplest way to protect your sleep. Construction of our Evolution line is controlled in our American plant, employing highly skilled U.S. workers. Sleep Safe ZipCovers 12-in D Polyester Full Encasement Hypoallergenic Mattress Cover Bed Bug Protection in White | E119S-5475