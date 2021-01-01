The Lucid Comfort Collection 12 Inch SureCool Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress provides a deeper sink and medium-plush feel for back sleepers. Featuring a SureCool gel-infused memory foam surface for improved temperature control and a PureFlow ventilated design to provide greater breathability for a cooler and more comfortable sleep experience. Upgrade your bedroom with the Lucid Comfort Collection 12 Inch SureCool Gel Memory Foam Mattress today. LUCID Comfort Collection 12-in California King Memory Foam Mattress in White | LUCC12CK45GF