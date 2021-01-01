From designers fountain
Designers Fountain 12-in Brushed Nickel LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | EV1412C3C-35
Advertisement
The DC Flush Mount round ceiling light fixtures are designed to enhance any dé£¯r with a clean, fresh appearance. This 12 inch LED flush mount is available in 3 different CCTs - 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K depending on your needs. The brushed nickel finish will look great for years to come and the white shade diffuses the LED light evenly. This flush mount uses a LED powered lighting engine instead of light bulbs to produce higher quality light for a fraction of the electricity, saving you money off your utility bill. This light fixture produces 1, 200 Lumens while only using 18.5 watts of energy. This ceiling fixture is Energy Star listed, Title 24 listed, and environmentally friendly. This fixture is perfect for illuminating hallways, rooms, and closets. Designers Fountain 12-in Brushed Nickel LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | EV1412C3C-35