Brentwood Appliances 12-Cup Black Coffee Maker and 16 oz. Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Coffee Thermos, Black and Silver

Brentwood Appliances bundles a tag team duo including a 12-Cup Coffee Maker and a 16-Ounce Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Thermos. Simply place your grounds, add water, and hit the power button. This black coffee maker features programmable timer, pause, and serve, and auto shutoff when dry. The warming plate keeps coffee hot plus you'll save money with the reusable filter basket. This unit is BPA free and easy to clean. The Brentwood Appliances' 16 oz. Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Thermos keeps drinks hot or cold for up to 6 hours. It features tasteless, odorless 18/8 stainless steel and a slip-free rubber grip. It also has an easy push to pour spout and 2 in 1 cap and cup. The stylish brushed stainless steel finish will quickly become a staple in your busy life, complementing your on-the-go lifestyle. Color: Black and Silver.