From unique loom
9' x 12' Brown and Beige Border Transitional Rectangular Area Throw Rug
From the Oasis Collection, this soothing patterned rectangular rug evokes the calming imagery of pools of water. The serene abstract patterns and lush weaves in neutral colors recreate the gentle and restful effect of water bodies. A naturally flexible style that goes well with any decor, enjoy the medium pile and plush relaxation. Give your body and mind the perfect spot to unwind!. Product Features: Color(s): brown, beige and ivory. Machine woven. Medium pile. Backing: yes. Coastal style border patterned rug. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in Turkey. Care instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the crease. Dimensions: 9' wide x 12' long. Pile height: 0.33". Material(s): polypropylene/polyester. Backing: cotton