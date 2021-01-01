From circulon
Circulon 11pc Symmetry Hard Anodized Cookware Set, Merlot Stainless Steel in Red | 87528
Enjoy the results of cooking healthy, delicious foods with the versatile, stylish Circulon Symmetry Hard-Anodized Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set. The induction-suitable cookware's heavy-duty hard-anodized construction is twice as hard as stainless steel for long-lasting performance that's also dishwasher safe. From saucepans to skillets, each pan boasts the TOTAL Nonstick System of raised circles and triple layer, premium quality, metal utensil safe nonstick for long-lasting food release and easy cleanup. Graceful cast stainless steel handles are enhanced with rubber to provide a comfortable grasp and shatter-resistant glass lids have wide stainless steel rims to seal in heat and moisture. Oven safe to 400Ð?, the cookware is fitted with impact-bonded stainless steel bases compatible with all stovetops, including induction. Plus, Circulon nonstick technology is so advanced, it lasts 10 times longer than ordinary nonstick. That's why Circulon comes with a Hassle-Free Lifetime Guarantee. Finally, this dishwasher safe cookware set complements many other items in the Circulon collections. Bring high-efficiency style to the kitchen and healthy foods to the table with the Circulon Symmetry Hard-Anodized Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set. Circulon 11pc Symmetry Hard Anodized Cookware Set, Merlot Stainless Steel in Red | 87528