Frigidaire 11FFTOOL03 ReadyCook Utensils, 19-Piece, Grey, 19 Pieces

Ready Cook is the perfect utensil set, complete with all the tools to help you prepare and serve delicious meals. Includes: slotted spoon, spoon, slotted turner, turner, pasta server, soup ladle, tongs, whisk, grater, pizza cutter, peeler, 4 pc. measuring cups 1 C, 1/2 C, 1/3 C, 1/4 C and 4 pc. measuring spoons - 1 T, 1 tsp, 1/2 tsp, 1/4 tsp. Cookings utensils are heat resistant up to 425°F/218°C. Tongs are heat resistant up to 460°F/237°C. BPA & PVC free cooking utensils. Prep and measuring utensils feature durable, stainless steel design. Dishwasher safe. Safe to use cooking utensils and tongs with all cookware. Material Type: NylonRubber, Manufacturer: Electrolux