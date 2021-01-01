Maxim 11739 Haven 2 Light 7" Tall Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze / Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Maxim 11739 Haven 2 Light 7" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelRequires (2) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsDesigned for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 9"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 1.2 lbsBackplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze / Antique Brass