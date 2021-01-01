Kalco 11716-FR001 Rondelle 72" Wide Ring Chandelier with Firenze Crystal Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kalco 11716-FR001 Rondelle 72" Wide Ring Chandelier with Firenze Crystal The Rondelle Collection features timeless single and multiple tier polished chrome round pendants of Firenze crystal baguette and squares.FeaturesDecorated with steelDecorated with a clear Firenze crystal shade(20) 40 watt maximum bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 5"Width: 72"Product Weight: 133 lbsWire Length: 192"Canopy Width: 9"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 20Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulbs Included: No Chrome