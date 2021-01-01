Elk Lighting 11563/15 Twilight 15 Light Large Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 11563/15 Twilight 15 Light Large Pendant Features:Extension Rods: (1) 6", (1) 12", (1) 24"Lamping Technologies:Bulb Base - G9: A bi pin or 'bipin socket', G9 bulbs have a pin spread of 9 mm and are used mostly in 120V or 230V fixtures with halogen bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: G9 Bulb base uses primarily a Halogen bulb but is also available as Fluorescent, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 15Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 900Height: 32Width: 32Backplate Diameter: 7Downrod(s) Included: YesDownrod Size(s): 6Energy Star: No Polished Chrome