Elk Lighting 11546/16 Starburst 16 Light Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elk Lighting 11546/16 Starburst 16 Light Chandelier Features:Pair with other items in the Starburst CollectionDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSecure metal mounting assemblyRequires (16) 40 watt G9 base bulb (Included)Fully covered under Elk Lighting's 1-year warrantyDimensions:Height: 30"Width: 27" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 18 lbs68" Overall Height (Including Cord/Chain/Rods/Etc.)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenNumber of Bulbs: 16Watts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 640Voltage: 120v Polished Chrome