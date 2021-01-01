Odrella - 1147 Long Sleeve Sequined Filigree A-Line Gown

Flourish a style that is exceptionally opulent in this Odrella 1147 creation. Overlaid with a striped mesh overlay and shimmering sequined filigree this gown shows a bateau neckline with long sleeves. Adorned with a deep scoop back and a zipped-up style the crepe chiffon skirt trails to the floor with a subtle brush of train. Impress everyone with the romantic flair rendered by this Odrella masterpiece. Model is wearing the Blush color. Style: nyap_1147 Details: Long Sleeves Striped Mesh Bodice Scoop Back Back Zipper Closure Sequined Filigree Crepe Chiffon Skirt Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.